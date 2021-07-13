ONE of the UK’s leading supermarkets, Sainsbury’s, is recalling one of its vegan products as it has been incorrectly packaged- and contains meat.

The product also contains undeclared milk which may pose a danger to those with allergies.

Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne is the product in question and customers are being urged to return it to stores.

According to the alert, the product contains pork and beef which are also not mentioned on the label as the product has been incorrectly packed with Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt.

The notice also states that the product contains milk- making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The company has issued a recall notice to customers explaining why it is being recalled and explaining what to do if they have purchased the product.

Sainsbury’s wrote: “It has been brought to our attention that [some] packs of Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg Butternut Squash and Lentil Lasagne contain Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt which contains milk, pork and beef that are not declared on the packaging.

“As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased the product with a use by date of 17 July only and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or who do not eat pork or beef not to eat it.

“Return it to your nearest Sainsbury’s store where you will receive a full refund.”

The specific product has an SKU number of 7978371 and has a use by date of July 17.

If you require further details, please contact Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 636 262.

Sainsbury's supermarkets in Gwent:

Albany Street, Newport

Newbridge Rd Industrial Estate, Blackwood

Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran

Sainsbury's Local stores in Gwent: