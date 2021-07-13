CAERPHILLY’s 10k race has been postponed to next year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k was set to take place on Sunday, September 12 but Caerphilly County Borough Council – who have been monitoring the Covid restrictions – believe that the easing of the restrictions will not be in time for the September date to go ahead fully and safely.
The 10k and 2k will now take place on Saturday, May 15, 2022.
Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “In the interest of public safety, we have taken the decision to postpone the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10k and 2k until next Saturday, May 15.
“We fully appreciate that many of you are looking forward to joining us in what is always a fantastic occasion for the county borough. But for public health, and that of our spectators, volunteers, event staff and the wider population – we believe that this decision is necessary and will allow the event to reach its full potential when it is deemed safe to do so.”
All entries will automatically transfer to the new date.
There will be additional information including when race packs can be expected, road closure information and other operational details provided closer to the event.
