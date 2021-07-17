THE following people were ordered to pay a combined total of nearly £10,000 in fines at Newport Magistrates’ Court this month for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Luke Williams, 28, of Coniston Close, Newport, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 11.

He was fined £1,173 and ordered to pay a £117 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Jones, 18, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 9 at King Street, Nantyglo.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Luke Watson, 19, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on the A4048 in Tredegar on January 6.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: ‘Revenge attack’ vandal slashed 100 tyres at used car dealership

Jake Martinson, 20, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 7.

He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jade Adams-Thomas, 51, of Croesonen Parc, Abergavenny, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse at Underhill Crescent on January 8.

She was fined £1,173 and ordered to pay a £117 surcharge and £85 costs.

Katie Tullock, 24, of Laureate Close, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 8 at Chepstow Road, Newport.

She was fined £60 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.