THE popular ‘Food and Fun’ scheme will be running across six schools in Blaenau Gwent this summer, giving young people the opportunity to socialise, get active and enjoy healthy nutritious meals.

The scheme will be run in six Blaenau Gwent schools this year:

• Abertillery Learning Community (Roseheyworth Road Campus)

• Blaen-y-Cwm Primary

• Bryn Bach Primary

• Rhos-y-Fedwen Primary

• St Illtyd’s Primary

• Willowtown Primary

Headteacher at Rhos-y-Fedwen Primary School in Ebbw Vale, Keri Smith said: "We’ve had the pleasure of taking part in Food & Fun before and every day a range of experts and providers visit the school to deliver exciting and engrossing workshops and sessions, such as sport and outdoor games, biodiversity and sustainability, skateboarding, graffiti art and cooking.

"In addition, there are daily food and nutrition sessions, teaching children how to keep themselves healthy through making good food choices.

MORE NEWS:

"Add to all of that a delicious daily breakfast and lunch and you can see why we are always absolutely delighted to offer the school premises to support our children and families in accessing this fantastic scheme."

Around 260 pupils are expected to take part in the programme, running for 12 days between July 22 and August 6.

Activities already lined-up include dance; eco educational, cooking together, and a range of sporting providers such as bowls, cricket, netball, skateboard academy and taekwondo.

Staff from the participating schools lead the programmes, with support from the council for catering and cleaning. Children are provided with a healthy breakfast and lunch and nutritious snacks as part of the day.

The children are taught how to cook basic healthy meals, whilst learning about the nutritional benefits of eating healthier and being more physically active, in a setting that is familiar to the children allowing them to socially interact in a fun, relaxed atmosphere

Covid risk assessments will be in place for each school site and parents of those attending will be continually reminded about following infection preventative measures; to be on the lookout for symptoms and to not send any children that are feeling unwell or are isolating as a contact.