AN 80-YEAR-OLD man is sailing to Cardiff - in a boat he made himself - later this week.

Retired Scots Dragoon Guards Major Michael Stanley – also known as Major Mick – adventured in Tintanic, a homemade boat made from tin, during last year’s national lockdown.

This year he will take his new and improved Tintanic II on a tour of UK waters – scheduled to arrive at Cardiff Rowing Centre at 10am this Thursday (July 15).

Major Mick and his first boat have been making waves sailing in Henley - where he was joined by well-known adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle - along with New Forest, London, and Manchester.

His first voyage of July will see him travel to Cardiff, raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK; he was inspired after seeing the devastating effect of this terrible condition on his friends and family.

Major Mick said: "I am impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of the staff at Alzheimer’s Research UK who work tirelessly to raise money to support crucial research in our universities, hospitals and research laboratories.

"2020 showed us the importance of the incredible work that UK scientists, doctors and researchers are capable of, and with your support we can make a difference, to find a cure for this distressing condition and the diseases that cause it."

He aims to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are almost one million people currently living with dementia in the UK.

To sponsor Major Mick visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/majormick-tintanic

Deputy CEO and Executive Director of Fundraising and Communications at Alzheimer’s Research UK, Ian Wilson, said: "Our vital research is only made possible thanks to our incredible supporters, and we’re so grateful to Major Mick for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

"Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition.

"Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

