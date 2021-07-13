AN AMBITIOUS project dramatically overhauling Newport's historic transporter bridge has been given a cash boost.

Newport City Council has begun a project to refurbish and restore the 114-year-old bridge - including a new visitors' centre.

And now the scheme - already given £8.75 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £1 million from the Welsh Government - has been handed a £80,000 grant from charity the Wolfson Foundation.

The council is also using £1 million of its own funding to pay for the scheme.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said: "I’m delighted to announce that we have secured this grant from the Wolfson Foundation.

"We’re pleased that the Foundation recognised the cultural and historical significance of the Transporter Bridge, and that the transformation project will bring this significance to life through improved public access and engagement."

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “the Wolfson Foundation are thrilled to be able to support this important project. We are keen to fund excellent projects across Wales and have a long track record of supporting industrial heritage.

"We hope that this project will allow future ensuring future generations to enjoy and learn about this remarkable piece of Newport’s engineering heritage."

Work will shortly begin on the project, with the site remaining closed to visitors through while this is carried out. The bridge and new visitor centre are scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2023.