A NEW service supporting victims of crime throughout the entire process - from first reporting an offence all the way until the perpetrators are convicted - has been launched in Gwent.

The unit – based at the Connect Gwent victims’ hub in Blackwood – will be the central point of contact for victims from the point of reporting a crime to the conclusion of the criminal justice process.

There are 19 victim care officers working in the unit who will work closely with officers to ensure victims are kept fully updated on the investigation they are involved in.

They have all been trained to assess victims’ individual needs and offer support tailored to them. If needed, the victims will be referred to partner agencies for enhanced support.

The victim care officers will also be ensuring that victims know their rights under the victims’ code of practice.

Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, said: “Victims are at the heart of everything we do here at Gwent Police and this new unit aims to improve the support we provide to those who need it most in our communities. Crime can have a devastating impact on victims – it is vital that victims receive the information and support they need to help cope and recover.

“I want to make sure that victims have a more positive experience of the criminal justice system, which is why we have invested heavily along with the police and crime commissioner in this new unit. We know that when a victim is given the right support, not only does it aid their recovery and reduce repeat victimisation but when coupled with an effective investigation, it gives them more confidence in the criminal justice system to help bring offenders to justice.

“I would like to thank those victims of crime who have assisted with the development of the victim care unit – your feedback has helped to make a difference to our communities.

“We’re working hard to make sure all victims have greater confidence to report incidents to the police and this new unit shows our commitment to supporting victims of crime in Gwent.”

Police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “Ensuring that victims of crime receive the very best services, care and support is a priority for me.

“Connect Gwent was the first victim’s hub of its kind in Wales and led the way by bringing key support services together under one roof.

“The new unit will mean that victims benefit from regular contact with a victim care officer who will work alongside the investigating police team to ensure that they are fully supported and kept up to date throughout the criminal justice process.”