THE LIFE-CHANGING injuries Scott Bessant suffered in 2017 were responsible for his death last year, a coroner has concluded.

The former Welsh Dragonhearts full back died on June 25 last year at the Royal Gwent Hospital, aged 37 - almost three years after he was found under a bridge with a catalogue of injuries.

How he sustained the injuries remains a mystery.

At the time of his death, the father-of-two was still recovering from the life-changing injuries – including fractures to his skull, neck, back, and pelvis – when he was found beneath a bridge on Pentwyn Lane in Abersychan on August 13, 2017.

READ MORE:

Newport Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Bessant had been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital on June 17 last year with a cough and he was breathless.

Dr Kofi Oboubie told the court via a statement that Mr Bessant had previously been admitted to hospital with chest problems and pneumonia.

He was assessed on June 18, and diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

That evening, Mr Bessant was “very unwell,” Dr Oboubie said. “He was found in near respiratory arrest – his oxygen levels were dangerously low.

“His x-ray showed widespread infection.”

Mr Bessant’s condition deteriorated significantly by June 24, Dr Oboubie said, and he passed away peacefully the following day with his family by his side.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said, although usually the inquest would only focus on Mr Bessant’s death, she would also consider evidence about his injuries suffered in 2017 as they played a role in his death.

“It is clear that Scott’s death was ultimately as a result of the injuries he sustained in 2017,” said Ms Saunders.

“Scott developed pneumonia as a direct result of being unable to clear his airways [as a result of his injuries].”

A statement from Detective Inspector Michelle Chaplin, of Gwent Police, told the court that the investigation and review into what caused Mr Bessant’s injuries “concluded there was not sufficient evidence of suspicious circumstances.”

Summing up, Ms Saunders said: “I do not think there is enough evidence to say this was an accident. I do not have enough evidence to say it was misadventure. I do believe natural causes covers the totality of the narrative. I do not have sufficient evidence to conclude a narrative which includes anybody else.”

Ms Saunders recorded an open conclusion to the inquest, meaning she did not have sufficient evidence to determine a conclusion.

Mr Bessant’s medical cause of death was recorded as 1A: aspiration pneumonia; 1B: traumatic brain injury.

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Bessant’s brother-in-law Neil Chere said: “An open verdict was about the best we could get today. We are still far from clear about what happened.

“It will never be closure for us. We know someone out there knows something.

“Our family and friends and the community have been fantastic. We want to thank them for all their support.

“All we can do is keep it in people’s minds. We will never stop.”

Mr Bessant’s sister Sian Chere described her brother as “a doting brother, son, father and uncle.”

Mr Chere added: “He was a gentle giant. He was part of the community, and was well-respected.

“His passing was a great loss to the community.

“But his memory will live on.”