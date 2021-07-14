A TEA PARTY is being held to raise money for the NHS and bring the community together.

Macie Dawkins from Abercarn has created the event to be held at Abercarn’s Crown Inn Pub on July 24.

Miss Dawkins is a pageant queen who has taken part in a number of pageants and is currently Royal United Kingdom Miss South Wales. On July 31, she will be competing in the Royal United Kingdom Miss pageant representing the area.

As part of her pageantry, Miss Dawkins is supporting NHS Charities Together to provide funds for the NHS.

“I work in the NHS myself,” said Miss Dawkins. “And as part of the pageant, we were able to choose our own charities to support and this meant I could choose the one I was passionate about.

Macie Dawkins

“Abercarn has an older population and many of them have been isolated during the pandemic. I thought if we had a tea party, it would also allow the older people to come and socialise safely and have a nice time, as well as supporting the NHS.

“It’s the last fundraising activity I’m doing before the pageant and its in my hometown so it would also be a nice way to end this run before I go to compete.”

There will be entertainment from singer Alice-Mee Bishop and cakes available from a number of local companies with the option to also bring your own.

Alice-Mee Bishop

“We’re hosting it outside under the canopy of The Crown Inn, this means we can fit 70 people safely and everyone is welcome.”

The NHS Big Tea Morning is being held on Saturday, July 24, at 11am at The Crown Inn, Abercarn.