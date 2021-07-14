PLANS to open a new sports bar in Newport city centre have been given the green light.

Planning permission has been granted to convert empty office space at the Kingsway Shopping Centre into the new venture.

According to documents, the site is located on the first floor of the premises, and, though they were last used as offices, they are said to have been empty for quite some time.

But now, they could be set for a new lease of life, with Newport City Council granting permission to change the use of the space from business use to a sports club.

The plans have been submitted to the council by LRJ Planning, on behalf of Lee Snook.

Little information is known about the new venture, though documents show internal alterations will be made to the building to make room for pool tables and a bar area.

Floor plans submitted as part of the application show that six pool tables will be located in the main area – currently an open plan office space.

More tables appear to be located in a room titled a “competition room”.

Once open, it is expected that two full-time jobs will be created.

The opening hours for the premises are set to be 5pm-11pm Wednesday – Friday, midday to 11pm on Saturdays, and midday to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Though permission has been granted to open between 9am-11pm on all week days, it is not believed that the site will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to a Newport City Council planning officer’s report, the hours have been set with fellow Kingsway occupiers and neighbouring properties in mind.

No customer parking will be available as part of these plans, though the sports club’s location in the city centre means that parking is not required.

Recently, this office space, located at 4-6 Kingsway, has been listed on commercial rental property websites.

The 2,600sq ft space has been available for rent at a cost of £26,000 per annum.

With planning permission granted, the applicants have five years from July 8, 2021, to start work on the project.