THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in one month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that Fairoak Avenue and East Usk Road, in Newport, were the top hotspots for crime in May.

The data shows out of the 5,031 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' with 1,709 incidents.

While anti-social behaviour accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,362 calls.

The latest figures show data from May.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between May 1 and May 31.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Blaenau Gwent

Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale

The street with the most recorded crimes in Blaenau Gwent in May was Gwaun Helyg Road in Ebbw Vale.

There were eight crimes reported to Gwent Police on or near the road in the month.

Seven of the offences involved crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, and the other was a public order offence.

Attlee Way, Tredegar

Seven crimes were reported on or near Attlee Way, Tredegar, in May.

That includes six crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.

The seventh involved a public order offence.

Frost Road, Ebbw Vale

Of the six crimes recorded on or near Frost Road, Ebbw Vale, half were classed as 'other crime'.

There were two incidents of violence and sexual offences, and a public order offence also reported during the month.

Caerphilly

Greenfield Place, Caerphilly

Twelve crimes were reported on or near Greenfield Place, Caerphilly, in May, the most in the borough.

They included four incidents of anti-social behaviour and four public order offences.

There were also two incidents of criminal damage or arson, and two crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.

High Street, Abertridwr

Seven anti-social behaviour incidents were recorded in High Street in May.

There were also two incidents of violence and sexual offences, a public order offence and a drug offence.

In total there were 11 crimes recorded on or near the road in the month.

Manest Street, Rhymney

There were eight crimes reported on or near Manest Street in the month.

The most common incidents were anti-social behaviour issues, with six being recorded in May.

There was also one incident of shoplifting and a crime classed as violence and sexual offences.

Monmouthshire

Quarry Road, Abergavenny

The street with the most reported crimes in May in Monmouthshire was Quarry Road, Abergavenny.

Of the eight crimes recorded by Gwent Police during the period, the most common were crimes classed as violence and sexual offences, with three.

There were also two anti-social behaviour incidents, a drug offence, public order offence, and one incident of other crime.

Samuel Salter Close, Llanfoist

Four incidents of violence and sexual offences were recorded on or near Samuel Salter Close in May.

Eight crimes were reported to Gwent Police overall.

They included two incidents of theft and two public order offences.

Camp Road, Bulwark

Five crimes were reported on or near Camp Road, Bulwark, in May.

They included two incidents of violence and sexual offences.

There was also one incident of anti-social behaviour, one public order offence, and one incident of vehicle crime.

Newport

Fairoak Avenue, Newport

No street in Gwent saw more crimes in May than Fairoak Avenue in Newport.

There were 17 crimes reported on or near the road in total.

That number included 10 classed as violence and sexual offences, as well as three public order offences.

There was also two incidents of anti-social behaviour and two of theft.

East Usk Road, Newport

Half of the 12 crimes recorded on East Usk Road in May were classed as anti-social behaviour offences.

There were also three public order offences reported to Gwent Police in the month.

The remainder of the crimes were classed as a public order offence, bicycle theft, and an incident of vehicle crime.

Darent Close, Newport

Eleven crimes were recorded on or near Darent Close in May.

That included five public order offences and two crimes classed as violence and sexual offences.

There was also a theft, an anti-social behaviour incident, an incident of vehicle crime, and an incident classed as other crime.

Torfaen

Bridge Street, Griffithstown

Bridge Street recorded the most crimes of any road in Torfaen in May, with eight.

Half of those were classed as violence and sexual offences.

There were also two incidents of anti-social behaviour and two public order offences.

Taff Court, Cwmbran

Four of the seven incidents of crime on or near Taff Court in May were classed as violence and sexual offences.

The other crime included two drug offences and one incident classed as other crime.

Old William Street, Blaenavon

All six incidents on or near Old William Street, Blaenavon were incidents of anti-social behaviour.