The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact on our town centre businesses, so I’m pleased to announce that here in Caerphilly we are considering extending free parking at council owned pay and display sites
CCBC has offered free parking since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, in response to the unprecedented pressure on town centre businesses.
We are committed to supporting the local business community during these difficult times and we continue to listen carefully to the views of residents and businesses alike.
The current free parking arrangements are due to be reviewed in September and a report will be considered at the appropriate time, but given the ongoing Covid position, we feel it would be appropriate to extend the current free parking arrangements for a further period of time.
It is clear our town centres are changing and the longer term decision regarding car parking charges must be considered as an integral part of a wider town centre review and our covid recovery plan, working closely with the business community.
I want to reassure businesses, residents and visitors alike that we will continue to do everything we can to support the local economy as we emerge from one of the most difficult periods in living memory.
Free parking will continue at country parks across the county borough, however, charges will be reintroduced at Cwmcarn Forest Drive next week as planned. Cwmcarn is a strategic tourism destination and the charges coincide with the reopening of the popular scenic drive at the site.
