AN INCIDENT of alleged police brutality in Newport has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a shocking viral video involving a white officer and a black man emerged.

Video footage, shared on social media by Black Lives Matter Cardiff and Vale, shows an individual being struck and restrained by a police officer.

According to the post, the incident occurred in Newport.

WARNING: The below videos are upsetting and contain violence and strong language.

TW - POLICE BRUTALITY. 🚨



This is sick! & we are told it happened in Newport by the vile @gwentpolice. The individual being targeted here was not aggressive, yet was sprayed with CS gas, left with a broken hand, and is swollen and bruised all over the left hand side of his body. pic.twitter.com/ir4omv6MKo — Black Lives Matter Cardiff&Vale (@BLMCardiff) July 13, 2021

TW PART 2 - POLICE BRUTALITY



We need to get out on the streets ASAP. These pigs aren't here to protect us! They never have been.



File complaints to Gwent Police Complaints Department about officer PC1715 (PSD) via psd@gwentpolice.pnn.police.uk or call 01495 768473. pic.twitter.com/cCOapikkME — Black Lives Matter Cardiff&Vale (@BLMCardiff) July 13, 2021

This evening (July 13), Gwent Police has given a statement to the Argus, confirming that the incident took place an address in Livale Court, Newport, last Friday (July 9).

Officers were understood to have been called to reports of a man driving while disqualified.

MORE NEWS:

In the statement, Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said that the force is aware of the footage circulating online, and is in the process of reviewing its contact with the individual.

He went on to confirm that the incident will be referred on to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This afternoon, a spokesman for the IOPC told the Argus that they had yet to receive this referral.

Following the incident last Friday, which took place at around 5.05pm, a 41-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was later charged and appeared before Newport Magistrates Court today.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty.

He has since been released pending further investigation in relation to these charges.

The original post alleged that the man suffered a broken hand, along with bruising and swelling as a result of the incident.

It was also claimed that he was sprayed with CS Gas during the incident.

At this time, Gwent Police has not commented on these specific claims.

Full statement from Gwent Police

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Officers attended an address in Livale Court, Newport on Friday, July 9, at around 5.05pm to make enquiries in relation to a report of a man driving while disqualified.

“A 41-year-old man from Newport was located and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

“He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 13.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty. He was released under investigation for these offences.”

“We’re aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers, and Gwent Police takes all reports of this nature very seriously.

“We understand the concern shared by the community and are in the process of reviewing our contact with this individual as a whole.

“In the meantime we’re referring this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with normal procedure to ensure there is independent scrutiny and review.”