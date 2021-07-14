NEWPORT City Council is reminding off-licences and pubs to ensure they check the age of people buying alcohol.

They are also warning adults that it is an offence to buy alcohol, including beer, cider, liqueurs and alcopops, for anyone under the age of 18.

This advice has been issued by trading standards and licensing teams, following increased reports about groups of young people drinking on the streets or in public.

A premises owner and the seller could be prosecuted if they make a sale to somebody under the age of 18. The owner also risks losing their licence.

Cabinet member for licensing and regulation, Cllr Ray Truman, said: “The laws on selling alcohol to under-18s are there to protect them.

“Those selling alcohol to, and adults buying alcohol for, under-18s are putting those young people at risk in a number of ways. Not only can it have a serious impact on their lives, health and well-being, it can also make them vulnerable to harm from others."

He continued: “I urge premise owners, their employees and other adults to be responsible and encourage anyone with information about possible offences to report to the council’s trading standards team, the police or, anonymously, to Crimestoppers.

“You can do this if you notice young people hanging around shops asking adults to make purchases for them, know of anywhere that illegally sells alcohol to children or see young people drinking alcohol in parks or other public places.

“You will be helping to keep our young people and communities safe.”

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously by phone on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

People can contact Newport City Council on 01633 656656 or Gwent Police (in a non-emergency) on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.