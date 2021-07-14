MPS have scrapped a system that gave English MPs a veto over laws only affecting England.
The UK Government’s motion to remove the English votes for English laws (Evel) procedure in the Commons was approved without the need for a formal vote.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “The Government believes that the procedure has added complexity and delay to the legislative process.”
MORE NEWS:
- Calls for Chepstow bypass after car crashes through wall
- Pontypool & District Hospital with 34 home plan for sale
- Newport five-bed for sale at £300,000 - city's most popular
Evel was introduced in 2015 as a new stage for laws passing through Parliament.
It allowed English, or English and Welsh, MPs to accept or veto legislation only affecting their constituents before it passed to third reading, its final Commons stage.
It was argued that Evel addressed the so-called “West Lothian Question” – in which English MPs could not vote on matters devolved to other parts of the UK, but Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland MPs could vote in Westminster on England-only matters.
But Mr Rees-Mogg said it resulted in “short-lived and poorly attended” debates that have always allowed legislation to proceed.
Labour and the SNP both welcomed the removal of Evel.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.