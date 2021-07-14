A SUMMER season of theatre is back in Abergavenny Castle grounds.
Abergavenny Museum will be hosting three shows in the grounds of the castle in August, but spaces will be more limited.
An adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby will be the first show on Wednesday, August 11, at 7pm. It is brought to the castle by Heartbreak Productions.
Following this, on Saturday, August 14 at 7pm will be Pride and Prejudice performed by The Pantaloons.
Sunday, August 22 at 5pm will see Heartbreak Productions return with their adaptation of David Walliams’ best-selling book Mr Stink.
Tickets for the performances are £14.50 for an adult, £8.50 for a child and £40 for a family of two adults and two children.
Tickets can only be booked for your household or bubble and track and trace details will be required for all over 18s. Tickets are available online at www.visitmonmouthshire.com/abergavenny-outdoor-theatre as well as information on how the museum and theatre companies are working to make the events safe as well as enjoyable and reminders of what you need to bring on the day and what to expect while on site.
