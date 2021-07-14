KEEP Wales Tidy are searching for dogs to feature in their next big campaign.
They need some lovely dogs from across Wales to be photographed and appear in posters, signs and social media posts. These materials will be used in a national campaign to help tackle dog fouling, encouraging owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets.
Could your pooch be one of the faces of our campaign? Enter via social media and your dog could also win a pack of Keep Wales Tidy ‘tidy woof’ goodies.
The campaign is part of Caru Cymru – our biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.
READ MORE:
- Happy healthy Cardiff dogs needed to become blood donors
- Five dogs looking for homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
- Shih tzu found in Blaenau Gwent
To enter, all you need to do is post a picture of your dog, tag the group on social media @Keep_Wales_Tidy and @KeepWalesTidy and use the #BagitBinit and #BagiwchBiniwch hashtags.
Entries must be submitted before 9am on Friday, August 13.
Entries will then be judged by a panel of dog lovers at Keep Wales Tidy. The winners will be announced on social media. The successful dogs will then be photographed in various locations with materials from the dog fouling campaign.
You can read the full terms and conditions here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.