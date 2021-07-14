A NURSERY school in Newport has been recognised for its atmosphere and care of children.

Fairoak Nursery School has been praised for “the warm and caring atmosphere that welcomes children and families and fosters a community spirit” in a report by Investors In Families, which rewarded the school with the Amethyst award in their new framework for family and community engagement.

They also said the school “offers a nurturing, caring and supportive environment taking into account the needs of the children who attend.”

Some of the examples the report highlighted included the Adventures in Food whole school initiative, their link with a local residential home which shows the benefits of intergenerational relationships, respecting the cultural diversity of their community and celebrating identities, and how they have done a number of fundraising events and collections to have a positive impact on the wider community. Alongside this, the report showed how the scholl are always trying to make a difference to the pupils and their families.

Alongside this, the school has also been given the Lockdown Award for Outstanding Contribution to Family Engagement, Communication and Innovation to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of the staff throughout the pandemic.

Headteacher Andi O’Brien praised the work of the staff at the school.

She said: “Everyone is delighted that Investors in Families recognised the school had met the values and ideals of the framework, and the Lockdown Award acknowledges the professionalism and dedication of the staff throughout the pandemic.”

Investors in Families director, Lyndsey Woodhouse, said: “It is clear that wellbeing is a high priority at Fairoak Nursery. This award [the Lockdown Award] is only issued to settings that can demonstrate that they provided high quality experiences and support for pupils throughout the pandemic.”

Cllr Deb Davies, cabinet member for education and skills at Newport City Council, said: “Investors in Families recognises the work schools do with families to improve outcomes for children.

“Congratulations to everyone in Fairoak Nursery School on achieving these awards. It demonstrates their commitment and dedication to both pupils and their families.”