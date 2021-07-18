A NEW mural is being created in latest stage of the development of a community park.

Cefn Fforest Eco Park is being redeveloped by the members of the Friends of Cefn Fforest Eco Park committee with the help of the local young people in the community.

The mural will be completed by the young people involved in the project, as well as the artist called Andy.

One of the projects that is also going ahead is the creation of planters to go around the park. A bench will also be situated there, paid for using some of the extra funding for the mural.

Committee secretary Chris Edwards said: “The youth have also approached the committee about an area that would be designated to them where they can learn various things including bushcraft.

“The area would also be used by the Scouts, Guides, Targeted Youth and Family Engagement thought Caerphilly Adventure Group and more.

“We are grateful to the members of the youth club for the contributions they are making to enhance the attraction of the park.

“More groups are beginning to use the park and want to get involved. There is still much work to be done and now that we are easing out of lockdown and can resume our ten-year plan, we need all the volunteers we can get.”