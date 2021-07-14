A NEW national alerting system will warn people of life-threatening emergencies in their local area, Cabinet Officer minister Penny Mordaunt has said.

In a speech to the Royal United Services Institute think tank, Ms Mordaunt said messages sent directly to personal mobile devices will provide clear guidance on how people can protect themselves.

She said the new system – which is due to be rolled out over the summer – could be used in the event of emergencies such as fires, floods or terrorist attacks.

“As seen in other countries, such alerting systems have the potential to save many lives,” she said.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Mordaunt said it was part of the Government’s effort to develop a new national resilience strategy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it wanted to build on the efforts of the many people who had volunteered during the crisis to create a “whole of society” approach to ensuring the country was better prepared for dealing with future emergencies.

“What motivated people to do what they did during the pandemic was their sense of community, their feelings of duty towards their neighbours,” she said.

“They wanted to help, they wanted to protect others, they wanted to support a vaccine effort and assist the most vulnerable. They asked what they could do for their country.

“Many have real skills, talents and ideas which made a massive difference. They are a huge asset when we are resetting our resilience strategy.

“If we place them at the heart of it, we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger nation.”