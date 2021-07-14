A BALLOT on whether cemetery workers in Barry will take industrial action begins today.
The industrial action ballot will run until July 20, according to GMB union who are representing those involved, who say Barry Town Council is trying to "force them to work longer hours for no extra cash."
The change, as previously reported, would mean that staff at Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery would have to work 14 shifts of 11am to 7pm a year according to Barry Town Council.
The council has been contacted for comment.
According to GMB Union, the council has walked away from negotiations, serving notice to six cemetery workers to impose a unilateral change to Terms and Conditions of employment, without their consent.
The union is urging the council to return to talks or risk facing a strike.
OTHER NEWS:
- This is why an 80-year-old man is sailing to Cardiff in a boat he made himself
- £3.3m project to upgrade Barry train station welcomed - what you need to know
- 'See Wales flourish': Full fibre broadband roll-out begins in the Vale
GMB regional organiser, Nicola Savage, said: "Let’s be clear the council is trying to force our members to work until 7pm.
"We’ve asked them to provide evidence that the public wanted this, and instead they just left the talks.
"We even offered members clocking off and returning later to lock up, and the council still refused."
The ballot on industrial action started on Tuesday, July 13, and will run until next Tuesday, July 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.