A BALLOT on whether cemetery workers in Barry will take industrial action begins today.

The industrial action ballot will run until July 20, according to GMB union who are representing those involved, who say Barry Town Council is trying to "force them to work longer hours for no extra cash."

The change, as previously reported, would mean that staff at Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery would have to work 14 shifts of 11am to 7pm a year according to Barry Town Council.

The council has been contacted for comment.

According to GMB Union, the council has walked away from negotiations, serving notice to six cemetery workers to impose a unilateral change to Terms and Conditions of employment, without their consent.

The union is urging the council to return to talks or risk facing a strike.

OTHER NEWS:

GMB regional organiser, Nicola Savage, said: "Let’s be clear the council is trying to force our members to work until 7pm.

"We’ve asked them to provide evidence that the public wanted this, and instead they just left the talks.

"We even offered members clocking off and returning later to lock up, and the council still refused."

The ballot on industrial action started on Tuesday, July 13, and will run until next Tuesday, July 20.