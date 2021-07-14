THERE has been one new death relating to Covid in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region according to Public Health Wales.
This death – the only one in Wales in the latest statistics – brings the total for the Gwent area covered by the health board to 962. The total deaths in Wales stands at 5,581.
It is the first day that a death has been recorded with Covid as a factor in Gwent for 34 days.
1,135 new cases of the virus have been recorded in Wales – with 206 in the Gwent area.
Caerphilly and Newport records the joint highest cases in Gwent with 56 for each area. Torfaen recorded 40 new cases, 33 in Monmouthshire and 21 in Blaenau Gwent.
Cardiff remains with the highest number of new cases in Wales with 165.
Here are all the new cases:
Cardiff: 165
Bridgend: 88
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 78
Flintshire: 73
Denbighshire: 66
Caerphilly: 56
Newport: 56
Wrexham: 53
Conwy: 51
Swansea: 49
Vale of Glamorgan: 47
Powys: 41
Torfaen: 40
Carmarthenshire: 39
Monmouthshire: 33
Neath Port Talbot: 30
Gwynedd: 24
Anglesey: 21
Blaenau Gwent: 21
Ceredigion: 21
Pembrokeshire: 20
Merthyr Tydfil: 11
Unknown location: 13
Resident outside Wales: 39
