FOSTERING services across Wales are joining forces in a bid to significantly increase the number and diversity of foster carers.

Despite studies showing more than a third of Welsh adults have said they have considered becoming a foster carer, there is still a need to recruit an estimated 550 new foster carers and families across Wales every year. And now a new national network, ‘Foster Wales’, has been formed, bringing together the 22 not-for-profit local authority fostering teams across Wales.

Association of directors of Social Services Cymru, Heads of Children’s Services member Tanya Evans, said: “Becoming a foster carer is a decision to help make a real difference to the lives of children. There are hundreds of children across Wales right now who have a right to thrive and need somebody in their community to support and believe in them.

"Dispelling the myths surrounding foster care is a key task. For example, no two children are the same and neither is the foster care they need. There is no ‘typical’ foster family.

"Whether you own your own home or rent, whether you’re married or single. Whatever your gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or faith, there are young people in your community who need someone on their side.

"All we need is more people like you to open their doors and welcome them in."

Significantly increasing the number and diversity of foster carers recruited directly to local authorities will enable there to be more choice available when matching a child; finding the right fostering family for each child is key to building brighter futures for children in care.

To find out more about local authority fostering in Wales, visit fosterwales.gov.wales/maethucymru.llyw.cymru