WITH the summer holidays just around the corner it is not too late to find your perfect getaway.

Many of us will be looking to stay closer to home this year.

Luckily, some of the best holiday stays in Wales are still available.

These are some of the top picks from AirBnb, with vacancies still available this summer.

Gorwel Las Luxury Open Plan Studio, Anglesey

This gorgeous Anglesey property, near the Menai Bridge, sleeps two people in a one bedroom accommodation.

The small private grassed outside area with its BBQ hut allows guests to find that quiet space to chill or cook on the indoor charcoal BBQ.

Lazy spa for your private use and outdoor seating gives guests the option to chill after a busy day exploring Anglesey and Snowdonia.

Local attractions include, Penmon, Beaumaris, Treaddur Bay, Ribride, Puffin Island, Fishing, walking, swimming, diving, kayaking, climbing, Zip World, Llanddwyn Island, Sea Zoo and Snowdon.

There is availability to book the property at the end of July and in mid-August.

Elegant cottage, Brynrefail

This elegant cottage, in the quiet village of Brynrefail has been tastefully restored keeping the original features.

One reviewer heaped praise on the place, saying: "We thoroughly enjoyed our stay, not only is it in a beautiful location, there is so much to do around there and so much to see.

"The cottage is so cosy and homely, I was so sad to leave. Hope to come back soon."

At £95 a night, the AirBnb is available to book from mid-August onwards, with spaces in early September as well.

Uwchglan glamping, Llanfair

Fancy a spot of glamping?

The tent has a double bed, kettle, toaster, small fridge, microwave and Wi-fi.

Outside there is decking with two chairs, a table, and a fire-pit.

Dogs are able to stay, but must be kept on a lead.

There is availability to book this glamping experience from mid-August onwards.

Converted horsebox, Tremadog

Nestled between the cliffs on the edge of Snowdonia National Park and the coast at Porthmadog your luxury romantic 'Carneddau' converted horsebox awaits you.

With stunning views and just 10 minutes to the beach this accommodation is ideal for those who want somewhere unique and special to stay for that special occasion with superfast WiFi if you want to watch a movie snuggled up.

At £144 a night, there are vacancies for late August.

The Cobblers Cottage, Ammanford

The Cobblers Cottage dates back 300 years and is a s tone built annex.

From 120 reviews, the venue has a 4.97 star rating.

One reviewer said: "We had an amazing stay at this cute and cosy spot.

"We really enjoyed the breakfast items left for us - what a wonderful touch.

"The property was beautiful, just a short drive from a historic castle.

"I’d recommend this spot for a quiet, peaceful and relaxing stay near Brecon beacon."

The cottage can booked for the end of July.

Christmas Tree Farm, Llandeilo

This property is surrounded by trees, foliage and a large pond.

It is an attractive separate dwelling close to the Christmas Tree Farm.

There is ample parking, close to local attractions, within a three mile radius of market town Llandeilo.

For £70 a night, there are spaces available to book in August and September.

Guddfan, Pen-y-Clawdd

Reviewers were full of praise for this one-bed Monmouthshire getaway.

More than 269 people have reviewed the stay, giving it a rating of 4.83 stars.

One reviewer said: "Fantastic location for exploring and plenty to do or even stay in on a cloudier day and enjoy the gorgeous view.

"The place has everything you need and Piers and his family are on hand for anything you may need too!"

There is still time to book for this summer holiday.

Cwtch in the Vale, Hensol

A beautiful and bright self contained annexe with double bed, ensuite shower room, dining area and kitchenette.

Relax after a long walk in the surrounding countryside or snuggle up in towelling robes to a Netflix movie on the 32” smart TV.

Ideally located in the rural village of Hensol, the newly renovated and tastefully decorated space is the perfect place to unwind.

There is still chance to book for July and August.