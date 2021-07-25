A NUMBER of people were convicted of theft of more than £100 from shops in June. These thefts took place in Gwent or by people from Gwent.

Here are some of them.

Mark Anthony Ball, 42 of Partridge Way, Duffryn appeared in court on June 15 and pleaded guilty to the May 29 theft of a Makitta drill, worth £55, from B&Q in Newport. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

He was also fined £80 for the May 24 theft of two Macalister screwdrivers worth £40 from B&Q. For this he was ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Anthony Samuel Edwards, 48 of George Street, Cwmcarn, appeared in court on June 24 for the June 15 theft of a Toshiba TV of £299 value from Asda Living in Newport. He pleaded guilty and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £299 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Edward Reynolds, 50 of Thirlmere Place, Newport appeared in court on June 3 and admitted the April 21 theft of two razors from Asda. The items had a £100 value.

He was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mariclaire Sanderson, 31 of Dowling Road, Bristol appeared in court on June 18 for a May 21 theft of £33 worth of charging cables from Sainsbury’s in Newport along with Kelly Cleverley. She pleaded guilty and given a community order and ordered to pay £16.50 compensation and £95 surcharge.

She also appeared alongside Kelly Cleverley on a charge of stealing spirits and multi tools to the value of £328 from Sainsburys in Newport on May 27. She pleaded guilty and given a community order and ordered to pay £164 compensation.

Kelly Cleverley, 38 of Branche Grove, Bristol appeared in court on June 18 for a May 21 theft of £33 worth of charging cables from Sainsbury’s in Newport along with Mariclaire Sanderson. She pleaded guilty and given a community order and ordered to pay £16.50 compensation and £95 surcharge.

She also appeared alongside Mariclaire Sanderson on a charge of stealing spirits and multi tools to the value of £328 from Sainsburys in Newport on May 27. She pleaded guilty and given a community order and ordered to pay £164 compensation.