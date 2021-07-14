ALL restrictions on the number of people allowed to meet indoors could be lifted in just a few weeks, it has been announced.

Today (Wednesday, July 14), first minister Mark Drakeford revealed the next steps towards restoring normality to the nation, following the pandemic.

Though today’s announcement hasn’t brought about any major changes to the rules – should they prove successful in slowing and stopping the spread of the virus, bigger changes are just around the corner.

In a statement, Mr Drakeford revealed that work is underway to move Wales into alert level zero on August 7, which would remove most – but not all restrictions.

Instead, organisations and businesses would be required to carry out Covid risk assessments on an individual basis.

But, perhaps the biggest change that could come into effect in early August is news that the legal limit on the number of people allowed to meet indoors – including private homes, would be completely lifted.

The rules surrounding face coverings look set to change on this date too, particularly in hospitality settings.

Anyone hoping for a complete lifting of face covering requirements, similar to that in England, will be left disappointed though.

Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places, and on public transport.

At this time, there is no indication as to when this might change.

Earlier today, Mr Drakeford revealed plans for alert level one, which sees some changes to indoor events, and meeting with people indoors. These changes come into effect from July 17, and you can read all about them here.

What has the first minister said?





In a statement, Mr Drakeford said: “The pandemic is not over and the virus continues to spread across Wales, which makes it really important for everyone to say yes to vaccination and to do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Even though vaccines have weakened the link between the virus and hospitalisation, we are seeing young, fit people suffer from long-Covid, which, for some, has a major impact on their lives.

“We have the headroom to continue to gradually remove restrictions, but each and every one of us has a really important part to play to keep Wales safe as we head into the summer.”