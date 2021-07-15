The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Claire Skinner, 42, who works as a bar associate.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always enjoyed taking photos but over the last year I've really got into it.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love looking back at what I've come across on my walks, and sharing them with family and friends.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

My favourite place has got to be outside with nature, mountains, footpaths, rivers.

What equipment do you use?

I have a Nikon D1300 & a Panasonic Lumix. If I haven't got any of them on me my phone is never far away.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

I've got loads that I love, but one of my favourites has got to be of a young cow in the lane.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

A few friends said how good my photos were so I wanted to find somewhere I could share them. I also love seeing other people's photos.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it, it's so enjoyable.