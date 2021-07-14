CENTRE Tom Griffiths has left the Dragons to join Coventry on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old joined from Saracens in 2019 but has endured an injury-hit time at Rodney Parade.

Welsh-qualified Griffiths, who can play 12 and 13, made six appearances in his first campaign after rupturing knee ligaments in a training session against Cardiff at the Arms Park.

He returned to training towards the end of last season but did not feature and will now head to the Championship to take the next step of his comeback.

His target will be to enjoy match action for the first time since the European Challenge Cup clash with Enisei-STM in January 2020.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “Tom has had a tough time with injuries and we want to support him throughout his return to playing after a long spell out.

“This is a great opportunity for him to get back playing again and we believe this is the best option for him at this stage of his comeback to get minutes under his belt.

“We wish Tom all the best at Coventry and we will be keeping a close eye on his progress throughout the season.”

The Dragons currently have Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Jack Dixon and Adam Warren on the books as centres while wing Jared Rosser was trialled in midfield in the Rainbow Cup.