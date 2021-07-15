GWENT residents have appeared in court after leaving a petrol station without paying for fuel.

Two men have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court this month charged with the offence.

Both were ordered to pay compensation.

James Anthony Fleming

Fleming, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, was fined £80 for driving off from Asda in Caerphilly without paying for £6.01 of diesel.

The 35-year-old, appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on July 6, was also ordered to pay £6.01 of compensation, cover a victim surcharge of £95 and pay costs of £100.

He was also made the subject of a community order for drug offences.

Fleming admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs on December 10, 2020, for which he received five penalty points.

He also admitted possessing a class c drug, flubromazolam, for which he was given a drug rehabilitation requirement of nine months.

No further penalty was given for an incident of using threatening or abusive words while at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, on the same day.

Samuel Arthur Bowles

Bowles appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on July 1, charged with two counts of making off from a petrol station without paying.

The first occurred on February 2, 2021, at Morrisons in Caerphilly, for which he was ordered to pay £54.22 in compensation.

The second incident happened a month later at the same forecourt on March 14.

Bowles, of Ty'n y Parc, Abertridwr, was ordered to pay £40 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

The 25-year-old was also made the subject of a community order, which included a rehabilitation activity requirement of 18 days and 40 hours unpaid work.

This was for obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty on March 15 and failing to surrender on April 19.

Bowles was also disqualified from driving for six months for driving his vehicle without insurance.

