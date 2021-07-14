A BIRMINGHAM man has been jailed for almost seven years after being caught with more than £20,000 of heroin and crack cocaine.
Jake Clarke, 27, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to four offences at Newport Crown Court on Monday, July 12 – all related to possessing and supplying class A drugs.
He admitted possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine; being concerned in offering to supply a class A drug – other; and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – other.
READ MORE:
- Police cordon lifted after Newport civic centre and crown court evacuated.
- Watch: Video shows alleged police brutality against black man in Newport.
- Father-to-be will miss birth of his child after being caught dealing heroin.
He was sentenced to six years and nice months in prison.
PC Alistair Frame, the officer in the case, said: “Jake Clarke was responsible for running a drug line operating between Birmingham and Newport over a number of months.
"He was caught with over £20,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine on 22 October 2020, as well as being in possession of the drug line.
“I welcome the sentence imposed on Jake Clarke, and hope that it acts as a deterrent to those who think it is ok to create misery in our communities.
“Drugs have no place in our communities, and Gwent Police is committed to disrupting any illegal drug activity in our force area.
“Gwent’s Serious Organised Crime Units will continue to target individuals who decide to engage in drug-related criminal activity.
“Anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs should phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.