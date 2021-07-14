POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Newport.

Connor Sims, 14, was last seen at his home at around 9am on Sunday, July 11.

He is described as of slim build, around 4ft 5ins tall, and has short ginger hair.

MORE NEWS:

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting 2100242923.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org