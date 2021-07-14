THE police officer in the centre of an alleged incident of police brutality in Newport has been taken off the front line, Gwent Police has confirmed.

In an updated statement sent to the Argus this evening, the force has confirmed that, while they continue to investigate their contact with the man in the video, the officer seen in video widely shared online is not currently working in an operational role.

Chief superintendent Tom Harding of Gwent Police said that they are taking this incident, along with all “reports of this nature” seriously.

He also revealed that the referral to the police conduct watchdog had been made.

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 14), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) told the Argus that they had received a referral from Gwent Police, in relation to the incident which took place at an address in Livale Court last Friday (July 9).

Officers were called to reports of a man driving disqualified, and a 41-year-old man was arrested. Video allegedly filmed at the scene shows a white police officer striking the man, who is black, while in the process of restraining him.

The IOPC has confirmed that they are assessing the referral at this time, in order to determine whether they will need to be involved in an investigation.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “We have received a referral from Gwent Police and are assessing it to determine whether IOPC involvement in an investigation is required.”

The man at the centre of the video was arrested on suspicion of on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

On Monday (July 12), he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded on bail until later in the summer.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty, but was released pending further investigation in relation to these charges.

Latest statement from Gwent Police in full

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Officers attended an address in Livale Court, Newport on Friday 9 July at around 5.05pm to make enquiries in relation to a report of a man driving while disqualified.

“A 41-year-old man from Newport was located and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

“He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 12 July.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty. He was released under investigation for these offences.

“The officer involved is not currently working in an operational role as enquiries are ongoing.

“We’re aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers, and Gwent Police takes all reports of this nature very seriously.

“We understand the concern shared by the community and are in the process of reviewing our contact with this individual as a whole.

“We have referred this to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with normal procedure to ensure there is independent scrutiny and review.”