PLANS to improve Barry train station have been welcomed by Jane Hutt.

Work will begin on July 29 and will mean a brand-new footbridge and lifts at the facility, with the improvements funded by the Department for Transport and Welsh Government through the Access for All programme.

Jane Hutt MS met with staff from Network Rail to hear more about the plans.

Ms Hutt said: "It is wonderful news to see that work is going to begin shortly on improving accessibility with a new bridge and lifts at Barry Train Station, with the work due to be finished by next summer.

“Improving access at stations is vital and I welcome this positive response to my calls for an accessible replacement bridge at this busy station in Barry.”

The £3.3 million project will mean platforms two and three at Barry will be fully accessible for the first time.

Network Rail have already carried out some work at the station, installing tactile paving on platforms and widening platform two as part of the re-opening of platform three.

The station will remain open to passengers throughout construction work; part of the car park will be fenced off to store materials and machinery.

The work is due for completion by summer 2022.

Anyone wanting to find out more can join a drop-in session at the station between 3pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday July 20.

The Network Rail project team and contractors Centregreat will be on hand to answer questions.

Alternatively, people with comments or questions about the project can call their 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or e-mail them at crwales@networkrail.co.uk