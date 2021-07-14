THE RNLI have issued a warning after a cliff edge fell at Llantwit Major Beach.
The lifeguard team have said that the cliffs at this beach are very unstable, and that visitors should follow this important safety advice:
- Do not walk at the foot of cliffs as they are unstable
- Never choose the base of the cliffs as a spot for sunbathing or picnicking
- Do not attempt to climb the cliffs
They are asking people to keep a safe distance from the cliff edge if walking across the cliff top, and if walking on the beach it is recommended you stay away from the base of the cliffs a distance equal to its height.
