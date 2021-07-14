THE RNLI have issued a warning after a cliff edge fell at Llantwit Major Beach. 

The lifeguard team have said that the cliffs at this beach are very unstable, and that visitors should follow this important safety advice:

  • Do not walk at the foot of cliffs as they are unstable
  • Never choose the base of the cliffs as a spot for sunbathing or picnicking
  • Do not attempt to climb the cliffs

South Wales Argus: Warning signs at the beach. Picture: RNLI Lifeguards South East WalesWarning signs at the beach. Picture: RNLI Lifeguards South East Wales

They are asking people to keep a safe distance from the cliff edge if walking across the cliff top, and if walking on the beach it is recommended you stay away from the base of the cliffs a distance equal to its height.

South Wales Argus: The cliff edge. Picture: RNLI Lifeguards South East WalesThe cliff edge. Picture: RNLI Lifeguards South East Wales

MORE NEWS: