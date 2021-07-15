MPS controversially voted to cut foreign aid earlier this week.

In a vote in the House of Commons, a bill which would see the percentage of gross national income spent on foreign aid reduced from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent was passed.

This ultimately means the UK will be reducing its annual spend on countries in need of support by £4 billion each year.

The bill proved to be controversial, with 24 Conservatives rebelling, and voting against it.

Despite this resistance, which included former prime minister Theresa May, the bill passed with 333 votes in favour, to 298 in opposition.

In a bid to stop further rebellion from inside his party, Chancellor Rishi Sunak attempted a compromise, promising that the decision to cut aid would only be in place until public finances improve.

But, critics fear that it could lead to the deaths of many in poorer nations for years to come.

Though this took place in London, the UK wide debate saw local representatives from Newport and Gwent casting their votes too.

You can see how they voted below.

Caerphilly - Wayne David – Labour

Voted: Against

Monmouth - David Davies – Conservative

Voted: For

Islwyn - Chris Evans – Labour

Voted: Against

Newport West - Ruth Jones – Labour

Voted: Against

ewport East - Jessica Morden – Labour

Voted: Teller – responsible for counting votes.

Blaenau Gwent - Nick Smith – Labour

Voted: Against

Torfaen - Nick Thomas-Symonds – Labour

Voted: Against