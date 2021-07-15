CHILDREN across Wales have been choo-choo choosing names for a fleet of new Transport for Wales trains.

More than 110 winning entries have been selected to christen the new trains, which are due to arrive and be put into service next year.

The winners were selected by a panel of regional judging panels, and there was a final judging panel which featured CBBC star, teacher and motorsport presenter Grace Webb.

The winning names include Y Draig, suggested by Nicola from Undy; The Skirrid, suggested by Evan in Abergavenny; and The Chartist, suggested by William in Ystrad Mynach.

As well as getting to name one of Transport for Wales’ brand new trains, all winners will receive a creative kit, and the regional and creative category winners will get a limited-edition Hornby model of their train.

Ms Webb, who presents Grace’s Amazing Machines on Cbeebies, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many children getting involved and the creativity they have shown has been fantastic.

“It was a very difficult decision to choose the overall winner because the standard was so high, and they can all be very proud of the work they have put in.

“It’s been a pleasure to judge the competition and I’m looking forward to seeing the new trains, with their brilliant names, out on the network.”

Megan Roseblade, Transport for Wales project lead and a former teacher, said: “On behalf of everyone at Transport for Wales I would like to thank all of the children who took the time to enter the competition, we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries we received.

“This was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to name the new trains which will help to transform the Wales and Borders network and there has been a fantastic response to the challenge.

“We also wanted to inspire the children to learn more about transport, climate change, sustainability and their local and national history and we’re delighted with the success of the competition.”

You can find a full list of all the winners on the Transport for Wales website trc.cymru/mtj-winners