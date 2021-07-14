PEOPLE who have had both doses of coronavirus vaccine will no longer have to self-isolate after coming in to close contact with someone who tested positive.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the changes in regulations would come in to force in the three weeks after the next review of restrictions (August 7).

It comes as travellers returning to Wales from amber list countries will no longer – from Monday – have to self-isolate upon their return, as long as they have had both vaccine doses.

“Next month, we will also remove the requirement for people who are fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive in a domestic setting,” said Mr Drakeford.

“There will be additional safeguards in place for people who work in health and social care settings and of course if you have symptoms of coronavirus or if you test positive you will need to self-isolate whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

“These changes will come into force during the next three week review cycle which begins on August 7.”

The first minister said the changes in the restrictions are a step towards making life “a lot more like it was before.”

“This is an important set of changes,” he said. “They will make life a lot more like it was before the pandemic began, but as we do so, we have to go on keeping coronavirus under control.

“The pandemic is not over and we all need to work together to protect ourselves and each other from coronavirus.

"The best way to do this is to make sure we’ve all been vaccinated."