Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Kimberley Harris, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Jaxx, a Yorkshire Terrier. The family got him just before Covid-19 hit and we went into lockdown. He loves having them at home and loves nothing more than playing fetch and cuddling up on laps.
Lisa Georgiou, of Newport, shared this picture of Rosie, who is two and who has been part of the family from a puppy. She is a King Charles.
Brian Kember, of Tredegar, sent in this picture of three-year-old Ted, a Cavachon, who was bred in Abergavenny.
Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, have had Tashi since 2012. The Labradoodle came from the local council rescue centre when she was one.
Jan Hughes, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of one-year-old King Charles Ralphie.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.