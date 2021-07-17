Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Kimberley Harris, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Yorkshire terrier Jaxx who joined the family as a small puppy just as covid-19 hit the UK. He's now 14 months old.Kimberley Harris, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Jaxx, a Yorkshire Terrier. The family got him just before Covid-19 hit and we went into lockdown. He loves having them at home and loves nothing more than playing fetch and cuddling up on laps.

South Wales Argus: Lisa Georgiou, of Newport, shared this picture of Rosie, who is two and who has been part of the family from a puppy. She is a King Charles.Lisa Georgiou, of Newport, shared this picture of Rosie, who is two and who has been part of the family from a puppy. She is a King Charles.

South Wales Argus: Brian Kember, of Tredegar, sent in this picture of three-year-old Ted, a Cavachon, who was bred in Abergavenny.Brian Kember, of Tredegar, sent in this picture of three-year-old Ted, a Cavachon, who was bred in Abergavenny.

South Wales Argus: Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, have had Tashi since 2012. The Labradoodle came from the local council rescue centre when she was one. Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, have had Tashi since 2012. The Labradoodle came from the local council rescue centre when she was one.

South Wales Argus: Jan Hughes, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of one-year-old King Charles Ralphie.Jan Hughes, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of one-year-old King Charles Ralphie.