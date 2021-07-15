Ryan Reynolds is the latest Hollywood star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Deadpool star will feature via video call tomorrow evening, reading Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak - but he will not be donning his infamous red and black costume.

The 44-year-old actor begins by saying: “Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment.

“But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

Where The Wild Things Are, published in 1963, tells the story of Max who is sent to bed with no supper for being naughty. His bedroom then transforms into a forest, and he sails in a boat to the island where the Wild Things live.

The 2009 film version of the book was directed by Spike Jonze, with the Wild Things voiced by a cast of actors including James Gandolfini, Forest Whitaker, and Chris Cooper.

The actor, and father-of-three, ends the reading with: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep.

“Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.”

Ryan Reynolds is part of a growing list of famous faces who have read a story on the children’s show.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Cat Deeley have recently featured, with other names like Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Felicity Jones, Oti Mabuse and Tom Ellis also among those to have appeared in the TV slot.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer with Ryan Reynolds’ episode airing on July 16.