MARK Drakeford has called on the UK Government to follow Wales in keeping face masks mandatory in certain settings.

First minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped people in England would observe the "clear" advice on face coverings given by Boris Johnson, but that wearing them on public transport in Wales will be a legal requirement.

He also said it would be "clearer and simpler for everybody" if the UK Government followed decisions made in Wales and Scotland to make wearing masks mandatory.

In Wales, people will be legally required to wear face coverings on public transport, indoor public places and healthcare settings.

READ MORE:

He told Good Morning Britain: “It’s not simply good advice – it’s what every one of us will be required to do.”

When asked about the situation in England, Mr Drakeford replied: “I think it will be difficult for people in England to know exactly what is required of them.

“I’ve often been told by the UK Government that we should work to have a four-nation approach to coronavirus and I don’t disagree with that at all.

“But on this issue, the mask wearing issue, we should be clear.

“It is the UK Government that is the outlier and if they were prepared to bring themselves into line with the decisions that have been made in Scotland and in Wales, for example, that would be clearer and simpler for everybody.”