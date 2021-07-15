A MAN was arrested in the Shaftesbury area of Newport this morning.
The 39-year-old currently remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of affray on Albany Street in Newport.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an altercation in Albany Street, Newport at around 8.40am.
“Officers attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and he is in police custody."
Although the suspect is in custody enquires are ongoing.
Anyone who may be able to assist Gwent Police's investigation with information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log reference 2100247445.
Altenatively, people can contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
