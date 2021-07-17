A DENTIST will ‘Brave the Shave’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in Bettws on World Cancer Research Day.

Rob Willner, the principle dentist at Bettws Dental Surgery, will be cutting his long locks to support Macmillan after noting that many people involved with the surgery have received support from the charity over the years as part of the international event on Friday, September 24.

His hair will be cut in the square of Bettws Shopping Centre and there will be a cake stall providing refreshments throughout the day and a raffle with donations for prizes from other local businesses.

Mr Willner said: “I've been an NHS dentist in this this community, about 32 years.

“I have come across a lot of patients that have either died of cancer or have had Macmillan in and survived.

“So we want to give a little bit back to the community and raise money for a very good cause”.

So far, the surgery has raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan on their JustGiving page, with the vast majority of donations being in person.

Brave the Shave is a scheme run by Macmillan since 2015 and has raised more than £22.7 million.

“Macmillan are quite well advertised anyway but this is a community get together to just give back a little,” said Mr Willner.

“Especially where I work (Bettws) being one one of the slow lower socio economic areas so they use Macmillan quite a bit.

“As a practice we raise money for Comic Relief and Children in Need and it's just about that community spirit really.

“Towards the end of lockdown it's even more important to give back and raise the community spirit”.