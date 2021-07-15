WALES have made seven changes for their final game of the summer against Argentina at Principality Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Following last weekend’s 20-20 draw with the Pumas, head coach Wayne Pivac has freshened his squad with four changes in the backs and a further three up front.

Tom Rogers returns to win his second cap on the wing, joining full-back Hallam Amos and Owen Lane in the back three.

Nick Tompkins comes in to partner captain Jonathan Davies in midfield with Uilisi Halaholo dropping to the bench, while Cardiff duo Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans are the half-backs.

In the pack, Gareth Thomas is handed his first start with Leon Brown also coming in alongside regional teammate Elliot Dee.

The second row of Dragons pair Ben Carter and Will Rowlands remains unchanged for a third consecutive week.

Josh Turnbull replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright in the back row, with Ross Moriarty moving to number eight.

"We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch," said Pivac.

"Argentina brought what we expected, they were big, physical and direct and exerted pressure with their kicking game.

“For some of this group, it was the first time they had faced that level of physicality and intensity and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined.

"It is another exciting opportunity to face a quality outfit and we can still win the series, which would be a great way to finish our season.

"We have freshened the squad up a bit, giving others an opportunity to impress and they are eager to make a big impression."

Replacements Sam Parry and Rhodri Jones are both handed their first opportunities of the summer, while lock Matthew Screech is in line to win his first cap off the bench.

Wales team to play Argentina on Saturday: H Amos; O Lane, N Tompkins, J Davies (capt), T Rogers; J Evans, T Williams; G Thomas, E Dee, L Brown, B Carter, W Rowlands, J Turnbull, J Botham, R Moriarty.

Reps: S Parry, R Jones, D Lewis, M Screech, T Basham, K Hardy, C Sheedy, U Halaholo.