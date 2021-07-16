A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA DRYLAND, 19, of Monnow Keep, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Cornwallis Way on January 10 with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £796 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SION RHYS PRICE, 45, of Rassau Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on June 20.

He was ordered to pay £1,846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM MORGAN, 26, of North Street, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Merthyr Road on June 18.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE TUTTON, 38, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Christchurch Road on January 2 with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS BERNARD REES, 23, of Lewis Close, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Cwmbran on June 20.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ABID ALI, 40, of Alma Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Capel Crescent on February 7 with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA WILLIAMS, 31, of Hill Street, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted being more than three times the drink driving limit.

She must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £664 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOAO ALSENIO SILVA BATISTA, 41, of Kensington Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Fiat Panda on May 22.

He was ordered to pay £407 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIS DWAYNE MARSHALL, 26, of Grays Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on June 18.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE PHILLIPS, 44, of Church Lane, Coedkernew, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN JAY SAUNDERS, 27, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted driving without insurance on Taliesin, Cwmbran, on November 19, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.