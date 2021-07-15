THERE are 861 new cases of coronavirus reported in the latest Public Heath Wales statistics - but no deaths.
Of these, 129 are within the Gwent region - Torfaen has the highest number, followed by Newport, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly, and Blaenau Gwent.
Public Health Wales reports that Torfaen has 37 new cases, Newport has 28, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly have 24 new cases each, and Blaenau Gwent has 16 new cases.
The latest update from Public Health Wales also reports 55 cases for residents outside Wales, but this data is separate to the 861 cases reported in Wales.
With no coronavirus-related deaths today, Public Health Wales' death toll throughout the coronavirus pandemic remains at 5,581, which includes 962 deaths within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
The latest statistics from Public Health Wales are as follows:
- Blaenau Gwent: 16
- Caerphilly: 24
- Monmouthshire: 24
- Newport: 28
- Torfaen: 37
- Anglesey: 17
- Conwy: 56
- Denbighshire: 56
- Flintshire: 20
- Gwynedd: 27
- Wrexham: 69
- Cardiff: 89
- Vale of Glamorgan: 25
- Bridgend: 47
- Merthyr Tydfil: Eight
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 81
- Carmarthenshire: 22
- Ceredigion: Nine
- Pembrokeshire: Nine
- Powys: 35
- Neath Port Talbot: 18
- Swansea: 66
- Unknown location: Three
- Resident outside Wales: 55
