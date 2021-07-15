WIZZ Air UK has confirmed that its new base at Cardiff Airport will finally start operations on Friday, July 30.

The news comes after the Welsh Government announced that fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from amber list countries will not have to quarantine from July 19 onwards, though the Government is still appealing to Welsh travellers to consider holidaying at home rather than abroad.

The new base will be operating routes to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca and Tenerife, with flights to Lanzarote planned to start in October, and Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK, said: “The Wizz Air team welcomes the announcement from the Welsh government that it will scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from amber list countries.

"We have been busy planning the start of Wizz Air UK’s new base at Cardiff Airport and are excited to be launching flights to seven sunshine destinations, just in time for the summer holiday season."

The company has been recruting staff for its Cardiff team, and says its crews are "looking forward to welcoming customers onboard Wales’ new hometown airline."

In March, Wizz Air's orignal launch had to be delayed due to pandemic travel restrictions. A second launch was postponed in May.

As Wizz Air’s first venture into Wales, the Welsh base represents a significant investment in Cardiff Airport, with the Welsh Government saying earlier this year that the local region will benefit by the creation of over 40 direct jobs and over 250 indirect jobs - in industries such as aviation, transportation, hospitality and tourism.

Meanwhile, first minister Mark Drakeford has urged people in Wales not to travel overseas for holidays until the public health situation overseas improves.