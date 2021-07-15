A MAN has been arrested in connection with an incident which sparked a major police response in two areas of Newport yesterday.
On Wednesday (July 14), police were called to Newport Civic Centre, and Newport Crown Court, after reports a bomb threat had been made.
According to Gwent Police, an individual claimed to have left an explosive device on premises belonging to the Court Service.
As a result, both court premises in the city were evacuated while searches were carried out.
Some time later, it was determined that there was no device, and the buildings were reopened to the public and staff.
Today (Thursday, July 15), Gwent Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with this incident.
A 57-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information in reference to a bomb hoax.
At this time, he remains in police custody.
Police statement in full
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “A man has been arrested following an incident yesterday where someone claimed to have left an explosive device on a premises belonging to the Court Service in Newport.
“Searches took place at Newport Crown Court, the Civic Centre and Newport Magistrates Court. No device was found.
“The 57 year old man from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information in reference to a bomb hoax. He remains in police custody at this time.”
