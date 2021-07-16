A DRIVER could be going to jail for lying to police and his insurers his car had been stolen after he was involved in an accident.
Matthew McNeil, 39, of The Coldra, Newport, was given the warning at the city’s crown court.
It came after he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and a charge of fraud against the Aviva company.
The offences took place on August 9, 2020.
McNeil’s barrister Gareth Williams asked for the case to be adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant all sentencing options – including prison – would be open to the court when he returns on August 12.
McNeil was granted bail.
The prosecution was represented by Roger Griffiths.
