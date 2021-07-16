HERE is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
- Walker Landscape Products Limited is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use one goods vehicle and one trailer at Unit 14, Darren Drive, Abercarn.
- G Jones, of 5 Wentsland Crescent, Tranch, Pontypool, applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use one goods vehicle and no trailers at 3 Rose Cottage, Upper Race, Pontypool.
- Bespoke Scaffolding South Wales Ltd, of 96 Cardiff Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Unit 8, Nash Mead, Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
- Jack Richards & Son Ltd, trading as Jack Richard’s & Son Ltd, of 2 Garrood Drive, Industrial Estate, Fakenham, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating centre to keep eight goods vehicles and 10 trailers at John Evans Transport Services, Portland Street, Newport.
- Irwin Mitchell Trustees Limited, Sheffield, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Hilda May Bennett (deceased), formerly of 13 The Brades, Caerleon, who died on April 6, 2021.
- The Adjuication Panel for Wales has issued a notice of decision in reference to Cllr David Poole, of Caerphilly County Borough Council. The allegations were:
- That he used his position to secure advantage by buying shares in IQE plc on the basis of confidential information he had received through his position as a councillor at a meeting on October 8, 2018;
- That he failed to disclose an interested and/or withdraw from a meeting on February 18, 2012, when a matter in which he had a personal and prejudicial interest was being dicussed, namely financial dealings with that same company.
The tribunal unanimously found that the councillor had acted in breach of the code. It concluded that he should be suspended from acting as a member of CCBC for five months in respect of 1 and for a period of two months to run concurrently in respect of 2.
- I Chef Ceylon Ltd, has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a premises licence in respect of the Chef Ceylon, of 10 Bridge Street, Blackwood, for the retail sale of alcohol from Monday to Sunday inclusive from 11am to midnight and for the sale of late night refreshment Monday to Sunday inclusive from 11pm to midnight.
