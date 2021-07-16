NEW figures provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that there has been a reduction in people aged 16 and older claiming Jobseeker's Allowance and Universal Credit compared to last year.

All areas in Gwent apart from Newport have seen a reduction greater than the UK average, which is at an 11 per cent decrease compared to May 2020.

Torfaen and Monmouthshire have seen the greatest reduction, with both recording a 19 per cent decrease.

Caerphilly is close behind with an 18 per cent reduction, while Newport has seen a 10 per cent decrease in claimants.

Helen Faulkner, Newport work coach team leader for the DWP, said: “During these difficult times we have found ways of working differently, which has paid dividends when supporting our customers into employment.

“I am so pleased to see the statistical data shows all of the hard work that our staff have contributed making a difference to people’s lives.

“We are seeing more employers recruiting in the hope that this upturn in the labour market will continue”.

A focus has been put on getting people between the ages of 16 to 24 into work, with projects such as the Kickstart programme specifically designed to help people from this age group.

The Kickstart programme provides funding to employers to create jobs for 16-24 year olds who are on Universal Credit and funds all of the National Minimum Wage (or the National Living Wage depending on the age of the participant) for 25 hours per week for a total of six months.

There are other programmes available that cover all age groups, such as Restart which provides support to people who are long-term unemployed.

“What is happening locally for us is that we've got a high number of vacancies available,” said Ms Faulkner.

“The sector really jumping out is care and administration.

“We've done a huge recruitment so we've got work coaches now that are trained on Universal Credit, but they're also bringing their knowledge from various sectors where they worked previously.

“We're able to share this information, so that's working well and helping our customers”.

Employment minister Mims Davies said: “In the past year we have supported over 14.5 million people across the country through our Plan for Jobs including through the Kickstart Scheme.

“We know that it’s not been possible to save every job, but we have protected as many as we can, whilst helping new jobseekers through our DWP programmes to secure work.

“There is still work to do as today’s figures show, but importantly we’re on the right track and pushing for recovery – with a sustained rise in the number of people on payrolls, including 135,000 more young people in work this month, and another rise in vacancies on offer as we continue on the road to recovery”.